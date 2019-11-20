Downtown parking, and camping on private property were the biggest topics of discussion at Monday’s regularly scheduled city council meeting.
Two members of the public spoke up about a change in the language in the downtown parking regulations.
The change was discussed at the last city council meeting but was tabled in order to give the community more time to weigh in on the change.
Currently, businesses only need to pay fees for employees who work regular business hours, which excludes people who work between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m., the proposed change would end the distinction and businesses would pay for all employees.
Mike Hohman, who owns the Oregon Bank building and cares for the plaza located in from of the building, spoke in support of the change, but said that the general fund should also contribute some of the cost for downtown parking.
“I think it’s equitable for everyone to shoulder the cost, I think it makes sense. it does so even more if the general fund matches it dollar-for-dollar because otherwise, you’re just putting it all back on us. Clearly, the businesses downtown are not the only ones to benefit from the downtown,” he said.
Bill Adams, owner of One Stop Auto Wreckers and You Pull It, who previously served 24 non-consecutive years on the city council, also spoke up about parking regulation fees.
“I’m hoping that you start going after the people who haven’t bought business licenses because there are a bunch of those who aren’t buying licenses and obviously aren’t paying parking fees as well,” Adams said.
The city has been working on an alternative parking model, but the new model was tabled after it was discovered that most people are not paying the parking fees they are currently supposed to be paying, and many are not purchasing business licenses either.
It was decided that the current model should be enforced and adjusted before an new model is introduced.
Councilman Todd Andres pointed out that the city has been working on downtown parking for over a year and a half, and said he hopes the matter is settled soon.
“I hope that after this motion, you and your team can bring something quickly to us. Let’s get this done,” he told Planning Manager Joe Wall before introducing the motion to introduce the change.
The motion was unanimous and it will be voted on for a final time at the next meeting.
Camping
The council also voted to introduce an ordinance that would limit parking on private property within city limits. The ordinance mirrors a nearly identical one already in place with Klamath County government.
In addition to prohibiting people from camping on private property without the property owner’s permission, the ordinance also introduces regulations for how long one may camp on private property with the owner’s permission.
It will require a permit for camping for longer than seven days, and prohibit camping for longer than 21 days in a 12-month period.
The ordinance would help in situations where people are camping at a residence and causing trash accumulation or other disturbances, according to the council.
“But the idea is not to raise revenue from this. We don’t want to be burdensome. But when our community service officers are out in the field and they see the situation pop up they can just address it,” said City Attorney Michael Swanson.
Don Dumbeck spoke during the public comment section to say that he doesn’t support the ordinance.
“Yes, there’s the sanitation issue in there, but we need to work on providing housing and alternatives for mentally ill people,” Dumbeck said.
Ultimately, the council unanimously voted to introduce the ordinance, and it will be voted on for a final time in the next city council meeting.
Other matters n Klamath County Economic Development Association presented its quarterly report to the council. n The council voted to enter into a $61,700 consultant services contract with Goetechnical Resources Inc. with an additional allowance of $5,000 for the Washburn Way grind and inlay project. n The mayor declared Nov. 30 as “Small Business Saturday.” n Two certificates of service were awarded, one to Kiley Bergstrom for 10 years of service at the Klamath Falls Police Department, and one to Nickole Barrington for 25 years of service as the city recorder.