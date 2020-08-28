It's safe to say Shelley Trumbly has found her footing in nonprofit operation since opening Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities and Therapy Center in 2017.
Trumbly, executive director of the nonprofit, said her goal the year it opened was to develop a sustainable foundation. Throughout the past three to four years, that’s exactly what she has done.
The registered nurse and horse enthusiast started the equine organization in 2016 after she volunteered for an equine center in Medford the year before. With a background in healthcare and an agricultural upbringing, she wanted to pair the two and help individuals find peace of mind astride an animal.
“It was just a very clear vision for me that I feel was just a gift from God,” Trumbly said. “It was something that combined the two things I loved to do. It’s a dream come true.
The nonprofit offers adaptive and therapeutic horseback riding and grooming to individuals of all ages, including those who have experienced some form of trauma, have PTSD, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues, as well as those diagnosed with developmental disabilities. A diagnosis is not needed to qualify for the program.
Since it was established, it has expanded to include a new barn and more than 55 community sponsors, a source of pride for Trumbly who sees the nonprofit as community-built.
Trumbly said there’s still so many areas of the community where the nonprofit can find new partners and make a difference in local lives.
“When you get up every day and you have to put in the hard work in the dirt and the hot sun, to see the end result just, it makes it all worth it. I really couldn’t imagine we’d be this far,” Trumbly said.
The venue started as a cattle pasture and hay field on her parent’s property. With help from the community, it was transformed it into an arena for horses. A barn was built with volunteer labor and Trumbly hopes to have a covering built for the arena in coming years.
She started with one student in 2017. That number grew to 40 the following year, and she now has 150 students with others on a waiting list.
While the nonprofit itself doesn’t offer mental health therapy, Solid Ground can serve as a place where mental health therapists can conduct therapy sessions with an individual.
"They can get more benefits here sometimes than sitting in an office,” Trumbly said, noting that riders will be more apt to share in an environment that feels safe.
Seeing the transformation in people’s lives, their smiles, their joy, their happiness and hearing their testimonies is what Trumbly loves most about the work.
“We’re not here to be their therapist,” Trumbly said. “We are just a consistent person in their life that models safety, and what we would want to see repeated – respect and love and courtesy.”
Trumbly said the nonprofit encourages volunteers to make a commitment of six weeks so riders have a sense of consistency. The nonprofit works with many youth who have experienced trauma, as well as veterans with PTSD.
“That’s when things can happen is when (riders) start trusting us, and with all the stuff going on with the COVID and the virus, what we’re seeing most in people is stress and anxiety and frustration and no way to really get those things out,” she said. “For that moment while they’re here not think of those things … is also again affecting their health in a positive way.”
While the organization is a nonprofit, Trumbly operates under the adage that if you don’t run it like a business, it will not succeed.
Trumbly said it was important for her starting out as a new nonprofit leader to seek out advice, stay teachable and always be open to learning more.
“Times change and you’ve got to be able to grow and learn and take criticism,” Trumbly said.
Trumbly said she didn’t want to “reinvent the wheel.” She spent a lot of time talking to individuals who operated businesses and nonprofits in the area. She found many willing to share what they had learned.
“I wanted to just glean from what they’d already done,” Trumbly said. “There’s a lot of people in this community doing great things that are willing to share what their successes were.”
Trumbly said early on, she studied what the community needed and how the nonprofit could help. Finding a core group of supportive individuals to share concerns and triumphs has proved paramount for her.
“You’re going to question yourself,” Trumbly said. “When you’re stepping outside of your comfort zone and doing something you’ve never done before, you’re going to get criticized at times … You need that person in your life, whether they’re a business person or not, that is going to be your cheerleader, that is going to say, “Don’t forget your Why,” Trumbly said.
Trumbly clearly hasn’t forgotten why she is doing the work and she anticipates more growth in the coming years.
In regular years of operation, Solid Ground would host an in-person fundraiser, but with COVID-19 restrictions, the organization is going virtual with fundraising this fall.
The nonprofit is selling 400 rubber horses for $100 each that sent down the Klamath River toward the A Canal on Sept. 5 for a Kentucky Derby-style race. The fastest horse receives $2,500, second place is $500, and third place is $250.
Individuals can buy as many rubber horses for the "Klamath Derby River Race" as they like and can win the trifecta — if they're so lucky. Individuals can also split the cost of a rubber horse with individuals or businesses.
“Even though we can’t gather in large groups, it will be videoed live so they can gather in their homes and have watch parties,” Trumbly said, noting the fundraiser will take place the day of the postponed Kentucky Derby.
“What we’re hoping is this is an annual event,” Trumbly added.
To learn more about the nonprofit or to purchase a rubber horse, go online to Solid Ground’s website at https://www.solidgroundkf.org/klamathderby/ or call Trumbly at 541-539-6303.