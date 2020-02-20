Oregon has denied a key permit for the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas pipeline project, citing its significant effects on the environment.
The denial came in a letter Wednesday, just before a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission meeting Thursday morning where regulators will consider the project for approval.
In a letter to Canadian-owned Pembina Pipeline Corp., the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development pointed to the proposed project’s negative impact on “Oregon’s coastal scenic and aesthetic resources, a variety of endangered and threatened species, critical habitat and ecosystem services, fisheries resources, commercial and recreational fishing and boating, and commercial shipping and transportation, among other sectors critical to the state” as the reason for the denial.
Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development said that with its objection “neither FERC nor the (Army Corps of Engineers) can grant a license or permit for this project unless the U.S. Secretary of Commerce overrides this objection on appeal.”
The proposed 229-mile natural gas pipeline would span from Malin, Oregon, in Klamath County to a proposed export terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Oregon has denied all three of the primary permits that the project has sought from the state.