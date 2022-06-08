The Biden administration is banning “single-use plastic” cups, bottles, straws, cutlery and bags at national parks and on public lands as part of its environmental efforts.
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday the sale and distribution of plastic products, bags and packages would be eliminated at parks and on federal lands by 2032.
The department and National Parks Service will move away from plastic products and bags and will instead use compostable, biodegradable and 100% recycled materials.
“The Interior Department has an obligation to play a leading role in reducing the impact of plastic waste on our ecosystems and our climate. As the steward of the nation’s public lands, including national parks and national wildlife refuges, and as the agency responsible for the conservation and management of fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats, we are uniquely positioned to do better for our Earth,” said Secretary Haaland. “Today’s Order will ensure that the Department’s sustainability plans include bold action on phasing out single-use plastic products as we seek to protect our natural environment and the communities around them.”
Petroleum-based plastic waste is difficult to recycle and a leading contributor to waste in oceans and seas around the world — especially the Pacific Ocean.
The move is backed by environmental groups and Oregon Democrats — including U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, who has sponsored bills to restrict the use of plastic products at national parks.
“It’s great news that Department of the Interior is moving to get single-use plastics out of our public lands and waters,” Merkley said in a statement. “This order is a step forward, but there is more we must do to move quickly to address the plastic pollution crisis. With everyone – from park rangers to park visitors – doing their part we can get this done before the decade has passed.”
Merkley said the Obama administration started to allow federally runs parks and nature centers to move away from plastic products in 2011. But that policy was ended during the Trump administration.
“The policy had previously diverted between 1.3 and 2 million disposable water bottles, a savings of up to 111,743 pounds of plastic and 141 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions,” according to a release from Merkley’s office.
The National Park Service has $3.3 billion annual budget, overseas 425 parks nationwide. Those parks host more than 297 million visitors annually.
A number of sports teams, arenas and ballparks as well as universities and corporate campuses have also banned plastic straws and other products.
Some progressive states, including Oregon, California Washington, New York and Delaware restrict or prohibit the use of disposable plastic bags, straws and other products.