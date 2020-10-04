Klamath Falls native Travis Sandusky and his wife, Alice, have opened Cascade Cremation & Burial, a new cremation and funeral provider in Klamath Falls.
The couple owned and operated Redwood Memorial Chapel and Crematory in Brookings for the last ten years before selling it and making their way back to Klamath Falls.
“I’ve watched from a distance the ethical failures that have plagued the funeral industry in Klamath Falls over the past few years,” said Travis. “We felt it was time to do something.”
The Sanduskys said they provide caring service at an affordable price using modern technology.
“Our website has been designed to be a local resource for families, a digital gathering place for condolences and a platform to allow families to make arrangements from the comfort of their homes — on their timeframe,” said Sandusky.
Cascade Cremation & Burial can provide a wide array of services including cremation, viewings, funerals, burials, whole body donation as well as price-protected prearrangement plans.
They recently completed a renewal of their facility at 1229 E. Main Street, a former funeral home that they remodeled and updated.
In keeping with their name and logo, Cascade hosts a variety of mountain scenes from local photographers Brad Goldpaint, Jonathan Irish and Nikki Hart. Cascade Cremation & Burial can be reached by phone at 541-887-2919 or online at www.cascadecremations.com.