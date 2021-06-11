Robert Mulcare, benefits specialist at the Klamath Insurance Center in Klamath Falls, recently received the registered employee benefit consultant designation from The National Association of Health Underwriters.
NAHU views this designation as the highest form of recognition in the health insurance industry, demonstrating Mulcare's commitment to educational leadership within the insurance profession.
The designation was established to acknowledge professional accomplishments in the employee benefits and healthcare-reform fields and distinguishes the recipient as an elite practitioner in the field.
The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, D.C.