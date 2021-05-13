Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Fairfield Inn ribbon cutting

John Furgeson, center, cuts the ribbon on his hotel, the Fiarfield Inn, alongside local business leaders in May at Timbermill Shores. The hotel opened in November 2020, but COVID-19 delayed the grand opening about six months.

 Staff photo by Becca Robbins

Hotel staff and local economic developers cut the ribbon on the Fairfield Inn at Timbermill Shores last Friday, marking the grand opening of the hotel that has been open for months under COVID-19.

The Fairfield was the first business to open at the waterfront development site when it began taking reservations last November.

People’s Bank soon joined them, opening the doors to a mixed-use office building with apartments on the second floor.

A third development in the area is under construction. The nearly 92,000 square-feet Department of Human Services building is being built next door to the Fairfield. According to the developer’s website, the project is expected to be completed in April 2022.

Randy Cox, executive director of Klamath County Economic Development Association said he’s excited to have the Fairfield in town and he’s looking forward to development potential at Timbermill Shores.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

