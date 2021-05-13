Hotel staff and local economic developers cut the ribbon on the Fairfield Inn at Timbermill Shores last Friday, marking the grand opening of the hotel that has been open for months under COVID-19.
The Fairfield was the first business to open at the waterfront development site when it began taking reservations last November.
People’s Bank soon joined them, opening the doors to a mixed-use office building with apartments on the second floor.
A third development in the area is under construction. The nearly 92,000 square-feet Department of Human Services building is being built next door to the Fairfield. According to the developer’s website, the project is expected to be completed in April 2022.
Randy Cox, executive director of Klamath County Economic Development Association said he’s excited to have the Fairfield in town and he’s looking forward to development potential at Timbermill Shores.