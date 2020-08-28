The first year for any business comes with ups and downs.
But for Katy Baker and Leah Phillips, their first year as trendy downtown Klamath Falls boutique owners has also meant weathering a global pandemic. A total downer.
The Blonde Pineapple opened its doors in October 2019 to immediate praise for its chic style and atmosphere. The boutique sells everything from clothing to home décor, joining other shops along the Main Street corridor. Baker says downtown businesses see themselves as community within the larger Klamath Falls community.
Baker said if customers can’t find anything they like in her store, she will point them to a neighboring business. Other owners along Main Street do the same for Blonde Pineapple, which generates business up and down the downtown blocks.
“If they don't find something here, we send them down the street to the three boutiques because if they find something downtown, next time they need something they're going to come back downtown, whether to my boutique or Chelsea's or Nicole's or Poppy," Baker said.
Customers know the owners by name and chat while shopping, which Phillips said is a perk to doing business in a community like Klamath.
“I love having the customers come in, we know them by name. They know us by name … a real family environment,” she said. “We try to create a comfortable and fun experience when they come in.”
Both said they feel the business community is strong in Klamath Falls, and each spoke of the ways small businesses rallied behind one another during the hardship that has resulted from COVID-19.
“I think all the businesses downtown are really supportive of each other. People come in all the time, and they're like, ‘Oh, I was just at the café or I just got my hair done (and) they told me to come over here,’” Baker said. “We've really felt supported by all of the local downtown businesses.”
Other business organizations, like the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association have also helped foster the support needed to succeed.
Owners came together to buy gift cards to other businesses and have been sharing information about each other, as well as best practices on operating in the pandemic. Many downtown businesses welcomed the Blonde Pineapple to the area on social media when they opened.
COVID means a lot of business owners had to get creative about the way they operate. But to Baker and Phillips, it allowed them to test out some ideas on ways to expand their offerings earlier than they anticipated.
“It almost forced us to kind of jump-start some things that we already had plans to do because it was like, okay, we can't have people in the store. What are we going to do?” Baker said. “So we were down here almost every other day working a full day even though we were closed.”
They opened a DIY studio in the back of the store where people could buy a kit to make their own signs at home, with YouTube videos to help guide them.
“It was still a way for us to see people even though we're just running out to their car or they just pop in real quick to grab their kit or whatever for pickup, it was still a way for us to connect with our customers,” Baker said.
While it wasn’t always a clear path for the two family friends to become business partners, the pair said their love for design and décor led to their two styles converging in one store.
Their quirks and friendship is part of the draw of the business. The pair laugh at and tease each other, even in front of customers, creating a personal and genuine atmosphere. While Phillips said the teasing can sometimes turn to bickering, they complement each other both in taste and in business approach.
For Phillips, the store’s early success makes her feel accomplished.
“It just gives me a lot of pride to think that I could actually do something like this,” she said. “I'm pretty proud of it.”
After growing up in San Diego, Baker said her love for Klamath Falls has snuck up on her. Owning and running a business has solidified it.
“I never thought I'd be in Klamath Falls, but the crazier the world gets, I really appreciate this little town and it's grown on me so much,” she said. “It's really a community-based town and I never grew up with that being from a big city. People here love their community, they love their businesses, they're super loyal to them and supportive, and we're really lucky to have that.”