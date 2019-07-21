In 1997, Family Nurse Practitioner Barbara Bergeron recognized Klamath Basin lacked access to affordable health care services for the underserved.
In response, Bergeron and her husband, Claude, opened the Klamath Open Door Clinic, according to a press release
Operating today as Klamath Health Partnership (KHP), the organization expanded to include dental and behavioral health services alongside primary care.
KHP provides services at a reduced price for those who apply and qualify.
Bergeron left the Basin for several years, but returned in the spring of 2019 and is again seeing patients at KHP’s Klamath Open Door location.
“Things have changed, and health care has improved,” Bergeron said. “I have always liked helping people get more healthy; and fixing broken things, bodies, emotions, etc. I lived in the Klamath Basin for a long time. I feel like I’ve come back home and I am very happy to be here.”
Klamath Health Partnership is a federally qualified health center, a health center program grantee under 42 U.S.C. 254b. KHP operates 4 clinics: Klamath Open Door at 2074 South 6th Street, Campus Convenient Care at 2684 Campus Drive, School Based Health Center at 3013 Summer Lane, and Chiloquin Open Door at 103 Wasco Avenue in Chiloquin, OR. For additional information or to make an appointment, please call 541-851-8110.