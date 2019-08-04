Rodda Paint Company, the largest paint manufacturer in the Pacific Northwest, announces the opening of a new paint store location in Klamath Falls.
The store brings the total number of retail locations Rodda Paints operates to 59. The company is continuing its expansion into the region by opening new stores as and where the strategic opportunities are arising, according to a press release
“Rodda Paint always puts the customer first, and we are excited to open our 59th store in a key location where we are better able to serve more people,” said David Wolf, president and COO of Rodda Paint Co. “Our other stores are performing great and we are confident that this new store will see the same successes as well.”
The store is located at 4338 S. 6th Street, formerly known as Jack’s Color Chip and fills a gap for Rodda Paint in the Southern Oregon area, offering easier accessibility for customers.
District Manager Chris Cummings will be overseeing and supporting the store and area customers, while store manager Brandon Bryant and sales representative Lela McGinnis will be working directly with painters, local businesses and home owners to help them choose the right paint for their projects.
“We want to be a part of growing not only our customers’ businesses but the community as well and be a positive influence in the community. Our goal is to be the community’s first stop for paint needs.” said McGinnis.
The Klamath Falls store will be focusing on commercial and industrial segments as well as Rodda’s Residential & Retail consumers, offering their new Cascadia Color Collection, a designer palette of artisan colors, displaying the most popular hues requested in the Pacific Northwest — this system makes choosing colors easy as they’re crafted specifically for the PNW region to coordinate and enhance both interior & exterior spaces.