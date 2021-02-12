Financial Advisor Chris Stone of Edward Jones in Klamath Falls has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.
Stone successfully completed the CFP board's initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination.
Individuals who hold such certification must agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the board's code of ethics and professional responsibility and financial planning practice standards.
Study topics include the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning. CFP professionals must also meet ongoing continuing education requirements.
Edward Jones is located in Klamath Falls at 2650 Washburn Way, suite 140.