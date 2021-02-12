Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Financial Advisor Chris Stone of Edward Jones in Klamath Falls has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Stone successfully completed the CFP board's initial certification requirements, which include completion of financial planning coursework and passing a comprehensive examination.

Individuals who hold such certification must agree to meet ongoing continuing education requirements and uphold the board's code of ethics and professional responsibility and financial planning practice standards.

Study topics include the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits and estate planning. CFP professionals must also meet ongoing continuing education requirements.

Edward Jones is located in Klamath Falls at 2650 Washburn Way, suite 140.

