The U.S. housing market — which posted impressive equity growth and double-digit price gains during the coronavirus pandemic — faces some potential headwinds with inflation and supply chain shortages colliding with higher interest rates, lack of affordable homes and price volatility.
A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank also worries about a brewing housing bubble after U.S. prices, values and home sales skyrocketed during the pandemic. Researchers from the Fed’s Dallas bank are concerned about the continued rise in home prices resulting in worrisome market over-exuberance.
“Our evidence points to abnormal U.S. housing market behavior for the first time since the boom of the early 2000s. Reasons for concern are clear in certain economic indicators — the price-to-rent ratio, in particular, and the price-to-income ratio — which show signs that 2021 house prices appear increasingly out of step with fundamentals,” the Fed researchers said in their March 29 report.
The Fed report does not expect a potential market correction to the scale of the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009. But it does worry about speculative investments turning sour and overextended home buyers fueling a wave of bankruptcies and foreclosures.
Housing markets across the U.S. saw robust price gains during the pandemic fueled by strong buyer demand and limited supplies of homes for sale.
Growth markets and luxury real estate hotbeds have seen prices skyrocket, according to sales data from the National Association of Realtors. Last year, Punta Gorda and Ocala, Florida, posted prices gains of more than 28%, according to NAR.
Other high-flying markets last year included Phoenix (25.7%), Las Vegas (24.7%), Ogden, Utah (24.7%), Salt Lake City (24.4%) and Boise-Nampa, Idaho (24.3%). That followed strong sales and price growth in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic.
Prices were up and home builders posted record sales, according to real estate research firm ATTOM Data Solutions. The real estate wave has carried luxury property owners in New York, San Francisco and Miami as well as smaller markets where major growth spurts are challenged by limited sales inventories.
Jacelly Cespedes, a business and finance professor at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School, does not expect a wholesale cooling off or sea change in real estate markets with limited sales inventories and multiple buyers bidding for homes continuing to put upward pressures on price.
“There are some signs that some markets are cooling, but I think it’s still tight and very competitive,” Cespedes said. “The lack of inventory leaves buyers with limited options. Most of them are bidding up prices.”
Migration trends
Cespedes said U.S. migration trends during the pandemic have also helped drive demand for homes which helps propel prices.
Pandemic restrictions and shutdowns have combined with more work-from-home arrangements and rises in crime and perceptions of social strife in some big U.S. cities such as New York, Baltimore, Minneapolis, Chicago, Seattle and Portland.
"We have seen people move out of the East Coast to the South, to places likes Florida. Those moves have pushed up housing prices," she said.
The result has been more buyers interested in not only lower-tax job growth markets such as Boise, Phoenix, Tampa and Dallas but also smaller towns and more rural areas.
“Our prices are up and supplies are down — like everywhere else,” said Jill Russell, a real estate agent with EXP Realty in Klamath Falls, Oregon near the California border.
Russell said local pricing data in Klamath County shows prices were up 11% from March 2021 to March 2022 — $260,000 to $287,000.
Russell said like other rural markets, areas of southern Oregon drew interest during the pandemic from buyers looking to escape the stresses and restrictions of urban areas.
The exponential growth of remote work along with professional and creative workers’ expectations of that flexibility has also allowed some transplants into rural areas and small towns such as southern Oregon and Maryland’s Eastern Shore which is drawing new buyers from New York, Washington D.C. and other big cities.
“A majority of our clients who were buying were coming from outside of the area,” said Russell, who has been in the real estate industry for 12 years.
She said those included buyers from Portland, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area as well as Florida and New York. “People just from all over the place came in to buy,” Russell said.
Housing markets, large and small are also grappling with high demand and low inventories of homes for sale, especially in affordable categories.
“Sellers in our market often benefit from quick sales and multiple offers to choose from. It has been this way for several years now and as a result median home values are at record all-time highs,” said Jake Rockwell, principal and broker with Rockwell Real Estate in Medford, Oregon.
Rockwell said housing data for home prices for Jackson County, Oregon have increased 58% over the past five years and 14.5% from 2020 to 2021.
Rockwell expects to see price gains but said low supplies and affordability is a challenge for many buyers. “We need inventory of all shapes, sizes, types, and locations. Lack of inventory is the biggest challenge to the market at the moment,” Rockwell said.
Rate hikes, inflation
That challenge is slated to increase with the Fed raising interest rates to help combat 40-year highs in inflation. The Fed could issue a full-point increase to U.S. interest rates in May and June after a 25 basis point increase in March.
The interest rate hikes come as the U.S. posted an 8.5% inflation rate for March — the highest since 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The inflationary situation impacts everything from construction materials for home builders to rent hikes for apartment tenants.
Higher interest rates could make it even more difficult for first-time and entry level buyers to qualify for mortgages with renters facing sometimes exorbitant increases in apartment rents from landlords.
"This is going to deter a lot of home buyers," Cespedes said of expected U.S. interest rate hikes and their impacts on mortgage qualifications including debt-to-income She said higher interest rates could also dampen demand from house flippers and investors who will buy homes for rentals or resales. "They are going to be reluctant," the University of Minnesota professor said.
Russell said buyers looking for affordable options are already challenged by high prices in bigger cities and popular areas such as Bend.
But smaller town and rural markets have limited inventories and development pipelines. Russell said her southern Oregon market, for example, has its own logistics challenges with its more remote location away from Interstate 5 and serious drought conditions.
“We’re so low on inventory,” Russell said, referencing Henry Ford’s famous line about limited color choices for early motor vehicles. “You can have any color you want as long as it’s black,” she said.
A study released earlier this month by NAR found affordability the top concern for prospective buyers.
"Record-high home prices and record-low inventory have made the home buying process exceedingly difficult,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR vice president of demographics and behavioral insights.
Home prices have increased 38.3% the past three years nationally, according to NAR. That includes a 40.3% jump in New York City, 52.1% in Fort Myers, Florida, 79.6% in Boise and 63.5% in Phoenix.
The real estate sector is also challenged by continued labor shortages and supply chain challenges. Home builders and their construction contractors have long struggled to fill trades and labor jobs.
Those are magnified in small rural markets where it’s more smaller builders driving growth. COVID shutdowns in China and U.S. sanctions against Russia could result in added supply chain problems with raw materials, home technology and construction components.