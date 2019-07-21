The Herald and News took home 14 awards at the annual Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association gathering this past week at the Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.
The H&N won awards for:
n Best feature writing, a first place to Kurt Liedtke about extinct mammoth footstep fossils discovered at Fossil Lake in Lake County;
n A first place to Sean Bassinger for his profile of former City Councilman Bill Adams and his wrecknig yard dispute with the city;
n Best web page design, first place;
n Best spot news coverage; second place to Sean Bassinger about the rescue of a woman and child whose car went through the ice in Upper Klamath Lake;
n Best writing, second place, to Tess Novotny for her stories about the Paradise Fire survivor; Taylor Tupper candidate for state office, and the murder trial of Timathy Taylor;
n Best Special Section, second place: The Klamath Life Magazine last November-December;
n Best business reporting, third place to Kurt Liedtke for a feature on a Chiloquin vector firm that uses drones to pinpoint pesticides;
n Best editorial writing, third place to Editor Gerry O’Brien on recreational marijuana ballot issue;
n Best enterprise reporting, third place to Gerry O’Brien for a feature on medications and malpractice;
n Best feature writing, a third place to Kurt Liedtke regarding a WWI veteran’s letters discovered in Bonanza;
n Best clever headline, third place to Holly Dillemuth for “Mis-Pel Court,” regarding the typo found on the Klamath Union basketball court;
n Best spot new coverage, third place, to Kurt Liedtke on the Stukel Mountain fire;
n A third place for Page 1 design;
n A third place for best overall website.