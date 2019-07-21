Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The Herald and News took home 14 awards at the annual Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association gathering this past week at the Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.

The H&N won awards for:

n Best feature writing, a first place to Kurt Liedtke about extinct mammoth footstep fossils discovered at Fossil Lake in Lake County;

n A first place to Sean Bassinger for his profile of former City Councilman Bill Adams and his wrecknig yard dispute with the city;

n Best web page design, first place;

n Best spot news coverage; second place to Sean Bassinger about the rescue of a woman and child whose car went through the ice in Upper Klamath Lake;

n Best writing, second place, to Tess Novotny for her stories about the Paradise Fire survivor; Taylor Tupper candidate for state office, and the murder trial of Timathy Taylor;

n Best Special Section, second place: The Klamath Life Magazine last November-December;

n Best business reporting, third place to Kurt Liedtke for a feature on a Chiloquin vector firm that uses drones to pinpoint pesticides;

n Best editorial writing, third place to Editor Gerry O’Brien on recreational marijuana ballot issue;

n Best enterprise reporting, third place to Gerry O’Brien for a feature on medications and malpractice;

n Best feature writing, a third place to Kurt Liedtke regarding a WWI veteran’s letters discovered in Bonanza;

n Best clever headline, third place to Holly Dillemuth for “Mis-Pel Court,” regarding the typo found on the Klamath Union basketball court;

n Best spot new coverage, third place, to Kurt Liedtke on the Stukel Mountain fire;

n A third place for Page 1 design;

n A third place for best overall website.

