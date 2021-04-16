Renee Frye recently expanded her offerings at Sacred Sol Healing Institute, where she offers programs that help teach trauma-informed tools that can help lower stress.
Frye said she is a trauma informed recovery specialist, a mindfulness expert and holistic healing specialist. Her company specializes in restoration and balance of mind, body, spirit through trauma informed care, especially for adults with addictions.
Frye also recently added Cry-Facial, for facial firming and restoration.
Sacred Sol Healing Institute is located at 501 Main St., Suite 301 in Klamth Falls. Use the 5th Street entrance. Call 541-281-9330, email reneefrye@sacredsolhealing.com or visit www.sacredsolhealing.com