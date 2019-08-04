WASHINGTON (AP) — After the Federal Reserve cut interest rates Wednesday for the first time in a decade, Chairman Jerome Powell made a striking acknowledgement:
In the Trump era, the Fed faces a steep learning curve.
The Fed is supposed to set interest rates based on gauges of inflation and employment. But President Donald Trump has injected a wild card into the mix with his combative trade wars and tariffs on imports. The resulting economic uncertainties, Powell said, had significantly influenced the Fed’s decision to cut rates.
“Trade is unusual,” the Fed chairman told reporters at a news conference Wednesday. “There isn’t a lot of experience in responding to global trade tensions. So it is something that we haven’t faced before and that we are learning by doing.”
Powell’s mission grew even tougher after Trump announced plans Thursday to impose a 10% tax on $300 billion of Chinese imports, meaning that virtually all Chinese goods would be tariffed beginning in September. The president’s move might have been predicated, in part, on his confidence that Powell’s Fed stands ready to cut rates again. The bond market signaled its belief in that theory, with Treasury yields dropping sharply after Trump’s announcement.
The problem is that cutting loan rates — especially when they’re already low — isn’t likely to ease uncertainties from a prolonged trade conflict. What rate cuts can do is help insulate other parts of the economy from trade disruptions and support the stock market.
A survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China has found that U.S. manufacturers suspended nearly half their investment projects valued above $250 million because of uncertainty in U.S.-China trade relations. Powell acknowledged that some companies have delayed investments because of the tariffs. But he didn’t make a case for why a rate cut might cause some of them to reverse course.
“In the big scheme of things, interest rates are not driving the manufacturing economy,” said Timothy Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing survey committee. “Trade issues are driving the manufacturing economy.”
He added: “I don’t think the interest rate cuts are going to help a lot here. My opinion is that the reason the manufacturing economy has slowed is because of tariffs.”
Yet Trump has attacked the Powell Fed for months, mostly in angry tweets, for what he’s called its tight-fisted policies. The president has demanded that the Fed, an independent agency, aggressively slash rates to try to boost the economy and the stock market under his watch. And he’s mused publicly about demoting Powell.
Through it all, Powell has remained outwardly unflappable and insisted that the Fed pays no mind to political or other outside influences. But with his tariffs, Trump seems to have produced a pressure point that helped force a Fed rate cut at a time when, as Powell put it, the U.S. economy has been “reasonably good.”