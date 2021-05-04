Cascade Comprehensive Care announced that Michael Donarski will be its new chief operations officer.
Donarski will transition from his current role as director of decision support and business intelligence. Donarski will lead overall strategic and operational responsibility for CCC’s programs and services.
Prior to joining CCC, Michael served as a director of research and development for Jeld-Wen. He has more than 20 years of project management experience and has an extensive background in health plan operations, research and development, business intelligence, and operational excellence.
He is a graduate of Oregon State University, and currently volunteers with the "You Matter to Klamath" suicide coalition.