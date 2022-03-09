Diesel gas prices are now averaging $5.10 per gallon in Oregon and $5.98 per gallon in California — both record highs, according to AAA.
Record prices for diesel fuel impacts truckers and that could continue to push for inflationary pressures on food and other prices.
Nationally, diesel fuel prices also stand at a record of $4.88 per gallon. They are up $1.03 per gallon from a year ago.
In Oregon, diesel prices are up more than $2.02 per gallon from a year ago, according to AAA. Previous record highs were set in 2008 in early stages of the Great Recession.
Gasoline prices also continue to hit and break record highs in Oregon and nationally. The statewide average is $4.66 per gallon. That's a record and up 73 cents per gallon in a month.
Gas is also costing $4.66 locally in Klamath County, according to AAA. Oregon’s gas prices are the third highest in the continental U.S. behind only California ($5.57 per gallon) and Nevada ($4.77 per gallon), according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.
Prices were already climbing before Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24. Energy costs are up 27% over the past 12 months, according to January’s Consumer Price Index.
The war and now U.S. President Joe Biden’s imposition of bans on Russian oil and gas as part of western economic sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s regime are driving up crude oil and gasoline prices.Biden had previously avoided banning Russia oil in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the world’s third largest producer of oil worldwide behind only the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.
Crude oil was trading for approximately $110 per barrel on Wednesday, March 9. That is down slightly from recent highs of more than $120 per barrel but still up from the $60 price range a year ago.
Nationally, gas prices stand at a record high of $4.25 per gallon as of March. That is a record high and up from $2.80 per gallon a year ago, according to AAA.
The Democratic governors of Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Colorado have written congressional leaders pushing for a holiday for the 18.4-cent federal gasoline tax through the rest of 2022. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, has not yet responded to a Herald and News question on her stance on gas taxes.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, had previously called for a state gasoline tax holiday due to inflation. State gasoline taxes range between 57.6 cents per gallon in Pennsylvania and 56.6 cents per gallon in California down to 8.95 cents per gallon in Alaska, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators.
Oregon's gasoline taxes are 38 cents per gallon, according to the tax group.
Republicans also continue to push Biden to reverse pullbacks on domestic oil drilling and pipelines and bolster domestic production.The American Trucking Associations backs that push.
“The horrific war in Ukraine makes crystal clear why we need to increase domestic energy production, and must eliminate energy reliance on nations that pose a threat to our national and economic security. The millions of Americans who keep our country moving forward should not be put in the position of having to spend a single dollar on Russian fuel that lines the war chest of a genocidal tyrant,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear in a statement.
"Our addiction to foreign energy sources not only empowers America's most dangerous adversaries, but it's also having a serious impact right now on our industry's ability to keep costs down for our customers throughout the supply chain. The trucking industry calls on the President and Congress to take immediate, concrete steps to increase domestic production and restart critical pipeline projects in the face of this clear and present danger.," he said.