The Cascades East Residency program celebrates its 25th year this year. There was a celebratory event for graduates from the program Friday at the Sky Lakes Pavilion.
Cascades East is a residency program that gives doctors hands on experience in rural communities and encourages them to stay in rural communities after they complete the program.
The program is in collaboration with Sky Lakes and Oregon Health and Science University.
The event was a reunion of sorts, with speakers and food. There was also a section in the afternoon in which past and present program directors spoke about the history of the program.
The program was started in 1992 by Jim Calvert, who spoke at the ceremonies.
“This turned out more like my fantasy of what this would be like,” Calvert said of the program’s progress.
“We got about a million dollars to get things started. In that time that was a lot of money,” Calvert said.
Calvert recalled driving around the state, deciding where Cascades East would be located. He quipped that it was almost located in Bend rather than Klamath Falls.
He spoke about the early days, building the Cascades East building and establishing the type of program that it would be.
“What’s amazing is that we were able to get eight people to come to a residency that didn’t exist,” he said of the first to join the new program in 1994.
The program opened with only eight, but now there are eight per year with a total of 24 in the entire three-year program.
Most recently, a $1.8 million grant was awarded to Oregon Health & Science University and the University of California, Davis by the American Medical Association to improve care for rural and underserved communities. Sky Lakes Medical Center is a local partner in the five-year project.
The grant will fund a new curriculum that will focus on the needs of rural areas, minority and tribal areas, which suffer poor health outcomes because of “inequalities in social conditions and uneven distribution of physicians,” according to an OHSU press release. Cascades East Family Medicine faculty members will have key roles in developing the curriculum.