164,000 jobs added in July
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers slowed their hiring in July, adding a still-healthy 164,000 jobs to an economy that appears poised to extend its decade-plus expansion.
The Labor Department says the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7% for a second straight month. Average hourly earnings increased 3.2% from a year ago, up from annual gains of 3% in June.
The pace of hiring has slowed this year as a growing share of Americans already have jobs. The three-month average for job gains was 140,000, down from 237,000 a year ago.
The U.S. economy has faced some tumult as President Donald Trump has escalated his trade conflict with China, yet the Federal Reserve voted Wednesday to cut a short-term interest rate to sustain the longest period of growth in U.S. history.
US stocks fall again, joining worldwide sell-off
Financial markets around the world buckled Friday, and the S&P 500 was on track to close out its worst week of the year following President Donald Trump’s latest escalation in his trade war with China.
China struck back and said Friday it will take “necessary countermeasures” if Trump follows through on tweets he sent Thursday that shocked markets and promised 10% tariffs on all the Chinese imports that haven’t already been hit with tariffs of 25%.
The re-escalation in tensions between the world’s largest economies is raising worries about a global recession. So investors are playing defense by selling stocks and buying gold. They’re also raising their expectations that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates several times to cushion the trade war’s blow.
Technology companies accounted for much of the broad sell-off. Communications services, consumer discretionary and health care stocks also bore a big share of the losses. Investors shifted money into bonds and stocks traditionally seen as less risky: real estate and utilities.
— By The Associated Press
Minivan sales keep falling, but experts say they’ll live on
DETROIT (AP) — They were the suburban vehicle of choice in the 1990s and early 2000s, but ever since, minivans appeared to be riding the slow lane to extinction.
The soccer moms who once made the boxy people-haulers ubiquitous have shunned them for car-based SUVs with three rows of seats. Many automakers have stopped selling them. In fact, Chrysler sold more minivans by itself in their heyday than the entire industry does today.
But don’t turn in the van keys just yet. For the automakers that still make them — Fiat Chrysler, Honda, Toyota and Kia — the minivan business is still good because the competition has bailed, giving them a bigger piece of a shrinking pie. And they’re hoping that as more millennials, now ages 23 to 38, raise families, they’ll see the value of sliding doors, fold-flat seats, ample storage and easy access to the third row.
Because of their people-hauling capabilities, minivans also hold promise as autonomous vehicles, meaning they may once again become popular — if people don’t have to be seen actually driving them.