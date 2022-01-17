The newest building on the Sky Lakes Medical Center campus will be renamed to honor Paul Stewart, the medical center’s long-time president and chief executive officer, who retired in December.
“The Paul Stewart Collaborative Health Center at Sky Lakes is everything that Paul Stewart demonstrated over three decades of leadership as CEO,” said John Bell, chairman of the Sky Lakes Board of Directors. “It represents collaboration, working together toward a common goal through cooperation and partnerships that strive to fulfill a common vision, with confidence in our community and optimism for its future.
“Paul led Sky Lakes to multiple successes through innovation and ingenuity. The Collaborative Health Center is where new and innovative ways to help the people we serve will be invented and nurtured,” he added.
Bell announced the name change January 14, during a private retirement celebration for Stewart.
“The board of directors believe renaming the building is a fitting way to show our appreciation for everything Paul has done to help the organization we represent and the community we call home,” Bell said.
The 100,000-square foot, four-story Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center opened in January 2020. It’s home to the Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic, the Cascades East Family Medicine Clinic, and the Oregon Health & Science University Campus for Rural Health.