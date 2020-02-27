A press release from Project^ revealed more details for the new development planned for Balsiger Block.
The Portland-based development company purchased the Balsiger Block property in 2019 from the City of Klamath Falls.
“Project^ aims to develop a mixed-use site to potentially include residential apartments, ground floor retail and a small boutique hotel,” the release states.
Project^ is working with Klamath County Economic Development Association. KCEDA assisted in identifying and researching potential incentive and investment options for the project, according to a statement from Julie Matthews, from KCEDA.
“KCEDA is very excited to see investors choosing Klamath to build this mixed-use development here and this will create new energy at that end of our downtown,” Matthews wrote.
“This kind of development here which blends great design, having retail space on the first level and some housing space on the upper floors, is an essential part of revitalizing our downtown community,” she wrote.
Demolition of what remains of the Balsiger Ford building is underway. According to the release from Project%5E, some materials from the old building will be salvaged and reused. The concrete walls from the site will be crushed on-site and used to fill the basement of the original building.
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, according to Project%5E.
“We are thrilled to revitalize this historic and prominent site in downtown Klamath Falls,” wrote Christopher Jones, manager at Project%5E.
“While our plans for the site remain fluid as we move through the demolition process, we are focused on creating a carefully curated space that brings additional energy to this already burgeoning urban landscape and will embrace our sustainability and ecological principles,” Jones continued.
The site sits at the entrance to downtown, at the corner of Main and Esplanade, and has significant historical significance for Klamath.
It was the site of the White Pelican Hotel, which was built in 1911. The grand 93-room hotel burned down in 1926.
After the fire, the iconic Egyptian-themed Balsiger Ford building was build at the site and was eventually demolished after sitting vacant for years in 2016.