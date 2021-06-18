AmeriTitle, the largest title and escrow agent in the Pacific Northwest, has promoted two local women to leadership positions in Klamath Falls.
Stacy Howard has been named vice president and general manager of the company’s Klamath Falls and Lakeview operations. She brings more than 20 years of escrow experience, beginning her title and escrow career in 1998 as an escrow assistant. Howard most recently worked as the escrow department supervisor and leading teams in both locations.
Howard grew up in Klamath Falls. She attended Oregon Institute of Technology, where she focused on general studies. Howard has also attended Oregon’s Escrow School and was also a past member of the Oregon Escrow Council.
AmeriTitle also promoted Jillian “Jill” Lowery to assistant vice president and title department manager of the company’s Klamath Falls and Lakeview operations. Lowery brings more than 18 years of title experience in our Klamath Falls operation, starting her her title and escrow career in 2003.
Lowery has lived in Klamath Falls for 24 years and grew up in Susanville, California. She attended the Oregon Institute of Technology, where she focused her studies on office systems technologies.