What’s cooking?
When Bonnie Nork is in her kitchen, she could be making anything — from muffins to custom gourmet cakes, from cupcakes to sourdough French bread.
Her passion for baked goods began more than 10 years as a way to make sure her then-preschool aged children were eating healthy and tasty homemade snacks. It quickly evolved into her stay-at-home business, called Bonnie Nork’s Custom Baked Goods.
“I was looking for something to do,” said Nork. “I knew I needed to stay home. Cooking is a real life skill, and I wanted to be around the kids.”
She started a baking club for adults and children, something that had continued until last year when it was put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only did club members learn to bake, but, even better “they got to eat their creations,” said Nork.
When she started, Nork, 39, planned to devote one day a week baking in her home kitchen, which is licensed by the state of Oregon. She quickly realized she had more work than time to do it.
“It was well received,” she says of the response to her baked goods.
One day in the kitchen turned to two, then more as the demand for her broad array of goods swelled. When she added a Facebook page, Nork said “business doubled almost overnight.”
She specializes in vegan, gluten-free treats made with local and organic ingredients.
“I do all the classic stuff but I do them organically, which is important to me,” she said. “Quality things that people can’t get at the grocery store.”
She takes pride in using the “highest quality, most exceptional ingredients possible,” sourcing locally and organically whenever she can. Nork, who has milk allergies, specializes in “baking with whole grains to create savory and sweet gluten free items.” She also accommodates people with dietary issues by using nonhydrogenated oils, natural colors and natural flavors. Nork makes everything entirely from scratch.
She has no set menu, mostly because she feels that would limit her creativity. Likewise, she’s never produced a cookbook “because I bounce around so much,” experimenting and tweaking her recipes. Order are often customized based on a customer’s personal taste and preferences.
Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Easter are her busiest seasons. Birthdays and weddings give rise to cake orders. Every week of the year people “love cookies,” she said, but even that number rises during the holidays, when she’ll bake at least 1,500 or more.
Although she confesses that she has “a major sweet tooth,” people are often surprised to see that Nork is trim and fit. Fit enough that she recently completed a 45-mile backpack trek in Utah.
“I have a lot of self-discipline so, no, I don’t eat six cupcakes,” she laughed.
But she does sometimes supplement her healthy diet with treats like her homemade vegan ice cream.
“It’s better than real ice cream,” she said.
Although her business is thriving, Nork’s family remains her top priority. Her once-upon-a-time pre-school aged children have grown — Ryan is 17 and Megan is 13. Both still like cookies. Her husband Michael is partial to her tiramisu cake.
And Nork’s favorite?
“My paleo cupcakes are amazing.”
*
Nork’s products are not available in stores, but orders can be made at her Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BonnieNork, and by telephone, 541-891-6491. She also lists items on a weekly basis on KFOM - Klamath Falls Online Marketplace, www.KFOM.org.