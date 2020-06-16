SUSANVILLE — CAL FIRE reminds residents that the time is fast approaching when dooryard burning will be suspended within Lassen, Modoc and Plumas Counties, according to a news release.
The suspension will go into effect at midnight, June 30, 2020, and will continue until formally cancelled by CAL FIRE.
CAL FIRE encourages residents to continue working to create 100’ of defensible space around their homes and if there is a need to burn, obtain a burn permit and complete your burning prior to July 1st. Take some simple steps to make sure your fire doesn’t become your neighbor’s problem or a risk to the wildland. Know the weather conditions and burn yard debris only when conditions are safe. Keep a shovel and hose or a water source nearby and never leave your fire unattended.