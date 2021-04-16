A burn ban is in place within Klamath County Fire District 1's boundaries, which includes the city limits of Klamath Falls and its suburbs.
Dry conditions — related to drought, low humidity and wind gust activity — will make burning especially dangerous over the next three days.
The burn ban prohibits all backyard or open burning (branches, yard debris, etc.), all commercial and agricultural open burning (agricultural wastes, crops, field burning, etc.) and all other land clearing, slash, waste or debris burning.
Outdoor fires in violation of the ban will be immediately extinguished by firefighters. If a fire agency is required to respond and used in connection with the extinguishing or control of a fire that has been started or allowed to spread in violation of the ban, the person responsible for the fire may be liable for costs incurred as well as legal fees.
Klamath County Fire District 1 is working with Klamath County Solid Waste to allow citizens of the fire district to bring their yard debris to the landfill and dispose of it for free. Those dates have not been set at this time.
There is no set date for when the ban will be lifted.