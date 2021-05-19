After the names and addresses of U.S. Bureau of Reclamation employees were published on social media, the Klamath Water Users Association on Wednesday urged its supporters to stop the intimidating and inappropriate behavior immediately.
“Stop it,” said KWUA President Ben DuVal. “It is completely out of line. It will hurt Klamath Project agriculture.”
KWUA Executive Director Paul Simmons said that "“Reclamation is the messenger for bad news, but rarely the cause of that bad news ... blaming them for our problems reflects a lack of understanding, and will get no more results than blaming President Nixon for signing the Endangered Species Act.”
“In this country, we take our grievances to courts and to the political process,” said DuVal. “We interact with the Bureau of Reclamation daily. When we have complaints, and we do, we raise them in a civil and respectful way.”
“The personal health and safety of every individual and their families is paramount,” added KWUA vice president Ry Kliewer. “I will protest, I will demonstrate, but I will be peaceful. And I will respect others the way I expect them to respect me and my family.”