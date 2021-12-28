The annual New Year’s Eve duel between cowboys and bulls returns to Klamath Falls on Friday.
Doors for the 29th Bullmania open at 5 p.m. at the John Hancock Event Center inside the Klamath County Fairgrounds. This year’s rendition of Bullmania is the first-ever in Southern Oregon to be sanctioned by the PBR (Professional Bull Riders).
The main event starts at 7:15 p.m. and when the bullriding wraps up, local band Fat Sexy will provide live music for a dance party that will feature Oregon’s largest balloon drop at midnight.
Bullmania will be apart of the PBR’s entry level Touring Pro division. The PBR-sanctioned event is attracting multiple high-level riders, said Jamie Berg, the event producer.
“We’ve been around a long time and put on a good show,” Berg said. “Got bullriders from all over the country.”
And not just the country — some of the top riders in the world will be in Klamath Falls.
One of those competitors — Ky Hamilton of Australia — is ranked eighth in the world by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Klamath Falls natives Cole Hill and Cameron Jones, and Cody Paul of Lakeview, will be in on the action as well.
During a break in the PBR competition, eight of the top junior bull riders in the Northwest will also compete. That roster will include Klamath Falls’ Wyatt Davis and Lane Vaughn.
Quality athletes of the four-legged variety will be on hand as well.
“There’s six different contractors bringing 53 head of PBR-sanctioned bucking bulls here,” Berg said.
Bulls are coming from Howell Rodeo Company, Doug Aue, Steve Hawkins, Andrew Culp, the Ireland Brothers and Julio Moreno — the owner of Bushwacker, a three-time PBR world champion.
JJ Harrison, a National Finals Rodeo Champion barrel man and clown, will entertain the crowd. Cody Custer, a PRCA world champion and a PBR co-founder, will be the Bullmania Chute Boss.
Berg added that a 20-by-18-foot jumbotron will also be present for instant replays and a preshow featuring “lasers and all that good stuff” will lead off the bullriding action.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $23. An already sold-out VIP dinner will take place at 5:15 p.m. Presale tickets, each $20, are available at any Coastal, Grange Co-op, Sherm’s Thunderbird, Albertson’s, Lane’s Market and the Bonanza General Store.
