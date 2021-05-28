DORRIS – Members of the Butte Valley Museum & Historical Society have raised enough money to buy the former Butte Valley State Bank in downtown Dorris and convert it to a museum.
The group received keys to the building Friday, successfully concluding phase 1 of the group’s long-range plans. Fund-raising efforts are continuing to raise money to remodel a second story residence. Museum board members say the rental fees will be used to offset the museum’s operating expenses. Renovations are expected to last through the summer.
“We’re hitting the ground running,” said Sylvia Copeland, the museum board’s vice president, of efforts to keep the momentum moving forward to open a museum.
For the past 31 years the museum’s operations have been limited to a 45-acre former mill site that has a 1.75-mile walking trail. The group has never had an indoor museum. Copeland said unknown numbers of potential museum items are currently stored at the homes of community members.
“We’re excited about what’s next,” she of phase 2, upgrading the upstairs apartment to become a rental unit.
As noted in the museum group’s recent newsletter, “Our business plan calls for the rental to pay the building overhead and it is essential that the residence is ready for occupancy within that plan. We will be working all summer to accomplish this. It will require volunteer help at any level of skill to paint, clean and repair the residence.”
Phase 3, which is not expected to begin until later this year, will involve developing the downstairs area for museum displays. A major challenge will be determining how to use the space to best display selected items that best relate to and tell the story of Butte Valley’s history. Space will also be allocated to house the Butte Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re going to plan carefully and methodically. It’s going to take time,” Copeland emphasized.
Copeland said the group has raised more than $146,000 of its original goal of $155,000. Efforts to successfully buy the former bank, which was built and opened in 1908, were boosted by a $40,000 grant from the McConnell Fund of Community Foundation.
“Everybody’s been so kind and generous,” Copeland said. “We thank everyone who is supporting us.”
The group’s fund-raising efforts have been under moniker “R.O.B.B.E.R.Y,” an acronym that stands for “Refurbishing Our Bank Building with Emphasis on Research of Yore.”
The bank building, originally known as the Butte Valley State Bank, was built and opened in 1908, the same year Dorris was incorporated as a city and the same year a railroad mainline was being bored, blasted and tunneled through Dorris Hill. The building, last occupied by the Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union, has been closed since Pacific Crest moved out of Dorris in 2017, leaving the city without a financial institution.
When the museum is ready to open – and Copeland said no date has been set for when that will happen — it will feature changing exhibits.
An indoor museum is wanted because there currently is no place to display sensitive items. “While of historical interests, the box factory is not suitable for indoor exhibits nor is it deemed safe for public access,” Copeland said of the outdoor museum.
As the group’s most recent newsletter notes, “We look forward to working as a team to carry out the Museum Mission ‘to recognize and preserve the history of the Butte Valley area and to display and interpret to the public historical items related to the area.’ The Bank building is one of those ‘historical items’ to be preserved and we look forward to the day when we will declare ‘Open for Business.’”
More information is available by calling 530-260-1147, emailing museumby@gmail.com or visiting the Butte Valley Museum & Historical Society Facebook page. Donations can be sent to Butte Valley Museum, PO Box 251, Dorris, CA 96023.