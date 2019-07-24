According to Mike Stinson, general manager at Basin Transit Service, Paula Quinn is no longer employed with the transportation district as of Monday morning.
This comes after an investigation into Quinn revealed that she used racist language to refer to a black employee at BTS, lead mechanic James Barnes.
Quinn was formerly the assistant general manager at the district.
The BTS workers’ union and several employees had called for Quinn’s dismissal, saying she often verbally abused employees and created a toxic work environment.
Stinson recommended several changes to BTS as recommended by outside legal counsel. The entire 31-person staff will undergo sensitivity training.
More roles will be created at the company, namely a financial manager and a human relations position.
The company will implement an anti-gossip and an anti-profanity policy.
Stinson also read a letter of apology to Barnes and the board at a BTS board meeting on July 10. Barnes was not in attendance, but met with Stinson in private to hear the letter before the board meeting.