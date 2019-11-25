Basin Transit Service will introduce a new bus service route, the Shopping Express, on Monday, Dec. 2, according to a news release.
This route is intended to provide customers with a more direct route to major shopping areas in the community. The route will operate during peak times from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The new route will begin at the Pine Street Station and proceed down South Sixth Street with several new stops along the way before the route turns on Washburn Way with some new stops, such as one near Staples, along with current stops on Washburn Way. The bus will then stop at the Walmart Station and then proceed back up Washburn Way to Shasta Way, stopping at the Fred Meyer stop. It will then proceed down Shasta on to Avalon, making the stop at the Town Center and Coastal Station, then it will continue to South Sixth Street for a stop at Jefferson Square Mall. It will then proceed on to the Altamont Station, where the bus will stop for customers to connect to the Town and Country Shopping Center, then the bus will return up South Sixth Street making several stops along the way back to the Pine Street Station and downtown shopping.
The bus will be making stops at current BTS stops as well as new Shopping Express bus stops. To help our customers better identify the Shopping Express bus stops additional signage will be added.
The Shopping Express is made possible through a Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) grant that is intended to help expand and improve public transportation services throughout Oregon. Bus fares for the Shopping Express will be at the newly reduced fare rates, also made possible through STIF funding.