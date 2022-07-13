Inflation surged to 9.1% in June with gasoline prices up 59.9% and groceries up 12.2% in June compared to year ago.
The latest Consumer Price Index data shows the continued burdens of inflation even after three interest rates hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank. Gas prices were up 11.2% just in June as fuel prices hit record levels earlier in the month.
Higher prices and inflation are hitting across the U.S. economy. New and used car prices are up 11.4% and 7.1%, respectively, over the past 12 months according to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics. Fuel oil prices are up 98.5% since last year.
Higher prices at grocery stores are daunting for consumers who have seen inflation first surge last year and then get magnified after U.S. and European sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Flour prices are up 19.2% since last year. Rice and pasta are up 14.2% while butter is up 21.3%, according to the June CPI.
Prices for air fares (34.1%), auto repairs (7.9%), health insurance (17.3%), pet food (10.3%) and household cleaners (11.3%) are also up, according to the inflation data.
U.S. President Joe Biden discounted the alarming federal inflation data calling it “outdated” and pointing to recent drops in gas prices.
“Today’s report is a reminder that inflation is too high – fighting inflation is my top economic priority. And while the numbers today are not acceptable, they are also outdated. In the past 30 days, the average price of gas has dropped by 40 cents a gallon,” Biden said in a social media statement.
“That's breathing room for American families, but oil prices have come down $20/barrel while gas at the pump has only come down 40 cents. Oil and gas companies must pass these lower costs on to consumers.”
Gas prices average $4.63 per gallon nationally, according to July 13 data from AAA.
That is down from $5.02 per gallon and record levels set nationally in June. Still, gas prices are up $3.15 per gallon a year ago. That is up 47%. Gasoline prices in California are still averaging more than $6.02 per gallon, according to AAA. Prices in Oregon average $5.35 per gallon.
Republicans are hammering Biden over inflation and past pronouncements from the U.S. administration and central bank that the inflation situation was “transitory.”
“Remember last year when President Biden said inflation was only ‘temporary?’,” said U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon. “Well, now we’re staring a new 41-year high in the face: 9.1%. This is devastating and disastrous for every American.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican eyeing a potential 2024 presidential run, also linked higher prices at the pump, supermarket and other stores to Biden, federal spending and Federal Reserve monetary infusions during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Brutal inflation report shows a devastating increase of 9.1.% year-over-year. Bidenflation is wreaking havoc on workers, families & small businesses — a consequence of anti-American energy policy, exorbitant borrowing & printing of money and counterproductive federal regulations.”
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates three times this year and is poised to increase them more to curtail inflation. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the rate hikes aim to curtail inflation-weary workers’ wages in order reduce spending.
Inflation, fuel and other economic shortages are sparking strains and unrest in other countries including