SALEM — Governor Kate Brown signed into Oregon law on Friday, May 21 HB 3162, declaring May 22 each year as Crater Lake National Park Day in the State of Oregon.
President Theodore Roosevelt set aside territory in south-central Oregon to create Crater Lake National Park on May 22, 1902. This year, 119 years later, Crater Lake National Park has formally received its own official day in Oregon. State Representative E. Werner Reschke (R-Klamath Falls) introduced HB 3162 and teamed up with State Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) to build a coalition of supporting legislators to shepherd the bill to passage.
“We were able to get support from urban legislators and rural legislators, Democrats and Republicans, Senators and Representatives to join us in designating May 22nd as Crater Lake National Park Day in Oregon,” said Rep. Reschke. “Crater Lake National Park is Oregon’s only national park. It is a special place; it needed its own special day.”
Located in Klamath County, Crater Lake was formed by an eruption on Mount Mazama 7,700 years ago. Local Native Americans witnessed the collapse of Mount Mazama and kept the event alive in their legends. Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the United States and ninth deepest in the world. Approximately 750,000 people a year from around the world visit Crater Lake National Park on an annual basis.
“Crater Lake National Park is renowned for its pristine, deep blue water, and the amazing 360- degree bowl that majestically surrounds the lake. Crater Lake National Park is truly a national treasure located in Klamath County, Oregon. We need to celebrate Oregon’s only national park and now we have a day to do just that. This is something all Oregonians can take pride in,” said Rep. Reschke.