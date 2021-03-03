On the heels of Klamath Falls City Schools unofficial selection of Keith Brown as the next superintendent for the district Monday night, Brown shared his enthusiasm with Herald and News about the job.
Brown, 54, who lives in Texas, said he received a call Monday night with the news. He shared the excitement felt by he and his wife, Kathy, as they prepare for an official vote by the school board on March 8.
If approved by the board for hire, his first day in the role would be July 1.
Brown was one of two finalists selected from a pool of 14 applicants. He told H&N he’s looking forward to meeting and working with community partners and building positive relationships.
“I just want to be part of the team and help everybody do the best we all can working together,” Brown said.
While his main prerogative is to serve in the administrative role. He also said he looks forward to enjoying the outdoors with his wife and her brother and sister-in-law, who also live in Oregon.
“I want to be able to fish and snowmobile and basically do all the outdoor activities,” Brown said. “We love the outdoors. It just really fits what we like to do.”