MEDFORD — Like so many performing arts organizations and businesses, Britt is now faced with the challenge of carving our path in an uncertain world. Today, Governor Brown issued a mandate canceling all large gatherings, including concerts or large sporting events, through at least September 2020.
Due to this mandate, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, including musicians, fans, partners, and staff, the 2020 Britt Presents Season will be postponed until 2021.
Since February, Britt has been working with artists’ management to determine how best to proceed, including opportunities to rebook these performers next year. Work has already begun on the planning of next year’s season. We are excited to share that many artists in our 2020 lineup, including some acts that we hadn’t announced yet, will be joining us in 2021 to bring you the celebration of a lifetime in what is sure to be our most meaningful season yet.
Until then, and with a deeper appreciation for the people and art around us, we are ready to be a part of this changing world by bringing music, inspiration, and humanity straight into your home via BrittVids, an online series that showcases musicians, artists, and storytellers sharing their craft with you in fun and engaging videos for all. BrittVids include members of the Britt Festival Orchestra, friends of Britt’s Education programs, and popular local musicians. We’re posting new videos in the series every Tuesday and Thursday on our YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages, so come join us for some socially distant fun.
We now ask you to stand with us too. Please consider donating your tickets back to Britt, receiving credits or holding on to your tickets for use next year if your concerts have been rescheduled. In the midst of this unprecedented financial hardship, we ask for your help to get us through this difficult time. Britt is a non-profit organization. Donating your tickets, taking credits, or holding on to your tickets is an investment in our community.
Refunds or credits need to be requested now through June 30, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. All ticket purchases for canceled concerts will be credited to your Britt account after June 30, 2020 if a donation or refund has not been requested. You can use this credit for future ticket purchases at Britt. The credit will not expire. You can reach our box office at boxoffice@brittfest.org or by calling 541-773-6077. We expect a large volume of emails and calls, and thank you for your patience as we navigate this challenging time.
We extend our sincere wishes to you and yours for safety and good health. Together, we will overcome this period of time while discovering a new era of creativity, respect, and appreciation for one another. Everyone is going to be ready to celebrate, gather and enjoy music on the hill in 2021. Next year will be a celebration of unity and resilience.