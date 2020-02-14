Britt Music & Arts Festival announces its first set of concerts for the 2020 Britt Presents season this summer, according to a news release.
In the first of three announcements, Britt presents a variety of musical artists including the classic country of Tanya Tucker, who was awarded two GRAMMYs this past January, modern bluegrass-inspired acoustic jam band Trampled By Turtles, the Once in a Lifetime Tour headlined by reggae artist Stick Figure, Britt fan favorites Pink Martini featuring lead vocalist China Forbes, and returning for their 15th consecutive year, Michael Franti & Spearhead.
“We’re off to a great start for this summer,” said Britt Festival President and CEO Donna Briggs. “All of these artists are solid anchors for Britt, and we’re excited to present more shows in the coming announcements in March and April.”
There will be a Britt Member pre-sale starting on Feb. 28 before tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2.
Announced concerts include:
■ Tanya Tucker, Tuesday, June 9, 7:30 p.m. Reserved seats $47, lawn seats $39, children (1-12) $29.
■ Stick Figure: Once in a Lifetime Tour, Sunday, June 14, 6 p.m. Reserved seats $47.50, standing-room only $49.50, lawn $39.50, children (1-12) $29.50. Opening artists Collie Buddz, The Movement, Iya Terra.
■ Trampled By Turtles, Thursday, July 23, 7 p.m. Reserved seats $43, standing-room only $41, lawn $39, children $29. Opening artist: Caamp.
■ Pink Martini, Sunday, Aug. 30, 8 p.m. Reserved seats $62, lawn $42, children $32.
■ Michael Franti & Spearhead, Friday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m. Reserved seats $52, standing-room only $52, lawn $41, children $31.
Tickets for the 2020 Britt Festival Orchestra Season are already on sale at Brittfest.org. Tickets and more information is available at www.Brittfest.org, or visit the Box Office at 541-773-6077 or 216 W. Main St., Medford, Ore. Open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.