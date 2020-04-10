Due to quickly changing circumstances surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and resulting artist schedule changes, Britt Music & Arts Festival has decided to postpone its third 2020 Britt Presents Announcement, originally scheduled for April 9, to be held on May 8, and several announced concerts, according to a news release.
Britt is also delaying the opening date for the 2020 season. The first concert of the season will be the Best of Britt: Happy Together Tour on July 9. Britt is working with artists who were originally scheduled to perform in June, rescheduling concert dates to later in the season. The Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals concert has been rescheduled to Aug. 22. Britt is optimistic that other artists originally scheduled in June will be rescheduled for late summer, and is currently working closely with the artists to establish new dates. Britt will inform ticketholders as soon as the new dates are confirmed. Due to scheduling conflicts, Tanya Tucker is unable to reschedule.
The Annual Season Announcement Party has been canceled and will be replaced by a virtual, social media driven event. Britt will begin the rescheduled announcement on Friday, May 8 at 6 p.m. with a virtual presentation of the third season announcement on the Britt Facebook page and on the Britt website at www.brittfest.org.