Britt Music & Arts Festival’s Board of Directors, staff, and musicians of the Britt Orchestra Committee have agreed the 2020 BFO Season cannot proceed as planned, according to a news release.
All previously scheduled performances between July 31 – Aug. 16 have been canceled. The Britt staff and BFO musicians will explore a variety of alternative possibilities, ranging from virtual concerts to smaller, more intimate performances by members of the Britt Festival Orchestra (BFO) as conditions permit.
The decision to cancel the previously scheduled performances was not made lightly, and comes with the health and well-being of the southern Oregon community, orchestra musicians, and host families in mind. Over ninety members of the BFO travel from all over the world to share their music at Britt. Given the guidance provided by international, national, and regional health organizations to restrict travel as much as possible, Britt Fest are committed to do their part to minimize the risk of an outbreak that could endanger the health of the community.
For those who have purchased tickets to the 2020 Britt Festival Orchestra, the value of tickets will be credited to their Britt account by default if they do not request a donation or refund option. Britt Fest asks customers to consider a tax-deductible donation of the value of tickets to the Britt Festival Orchestra, which will help to ensure the future of the BFO. Alternately, they may use the value of 2020 tickets toward 2021 Festival ticket purchases, or they will issue refunds.
Email or call the Britt Fest Box Office for assistance at 541-773-6077 or boxoffice@brittfest.org. Refund requests must be made by June 12, 2020.