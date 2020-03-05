Bridgeway Apartments in Klamath Falls was among 10 housing developments across Oregon awarded state funding to build affordable rental homes, according to a news release.
A total of $15,989,698 was awarded by the Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS). These awards come at a critical time as Oregonians continue to be impacted by housing instability as a result of tight rental markets and rising housing costs.
Released in February 2019, OHCS’ Statewide Housing Plan set a five-year goal to triple the number of affordable rental homes in its development to 25,000 homes. With this announcement the current number of new rental homes in production has exceeded 11,700.
Funding was secured for eight homes to be built in Klamath Falls under Bridgeway Apartments.
Other recipients included 115th at Division in Portland (138 homes), Blackberry Hill Apartments in Toledo (11 homes), Douglas Fir Apartments in Portland (15 homes), HART/Levens for Homeless Veterans in Dallas (13 homes), Portsmouth Commons in Portland (20 homes), River Place 2 in Portland (178 homes), Steward Avenue Apartments in Medford (16 homes), Veteran’s Village in La Grande (10 homes), and the Village at Washington Square in Tigard (26 homes).
“Many of our friends and neighbors are struggling to pay rent and take care of their families,” said OHCS Director Margaret Salazar. “These developments will provide relief to hundreds of families in communities large and small. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our local partners in bringing forward these innovative housing solutions.”
Funding in these developments include state and federal resources, a combination of Low Income Housing Tax Credits, General Housing Account Program (GHAP), Oregon Affordable Housing Tax Credits, and Oregon Multifamily Energy Program funds. The GHAP is funded by the Document Recording Fee, which was tripled in the 2018 Legislative Session. A quarter of GHAP funds are set aside to serve veterans.