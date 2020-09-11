The Sept. 25 deadline to order a brick for installation at the Veterans Memorial in Klamath Falls is approaching, according to a City of Klamath Falls news release.
The fall brick order for bricks dedicated to military veterans to be placed at the Veterans Memorial in Veterans Park in downtown Klamath Falls will ensure new bricks are installed in time for Veterans Day in November.
The Veterans Memorial Project is a community-wide project, which honors and recognizes veterans. The memorial features a pavilion, war monuments and over 5,000 dedicated bricks meant to be a lasting legacy to military individuals. Each brick is a tribute to a military member and their service. Bricks can be ordered for $50 each and dedicated to any United States veteran regardless of where they live and whether they are living or deceased.
For more information contact the City of Klamath Falls Development Services Office at 541-883-4950 or email kburg@klamathfalls.city. A brick order form can also be found on the City of Klamath Falls website at www.klamathfalls.city.