Federal officials say they are determined to find "long-term, durable" solutions to resolve the decades-old water crisis in the Klamath Basin, balancing diverse priorities to sustain healthy communities.
The House Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife held a virtual hearing March 8 to discuss the basin, including testimony from farmers, tribal members and local government leaders recounting how years of drought and miscues are now threatening local crops, salmon and domestic wells.
Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., chaired the meeting along with Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore. Together, their districts span the entire basin straddling both states.
"It is time to find a path forward that breaks the status quo of litigation, risk and uncertainty over water that plagues all sides year after year," Huffman said.
The hearing came as the Klamath Basin faces another year of extreme drought. One day earlier, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a drought emergency for Klamath County.
As of March 1, the Klamath Basin had received just 69% of normal snowpack and 75% of normal precipitation for the 30-year period from 1991-2020, according to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Streamflows were predicted to be anywhere from 43% to 93% of normal from March through September.
Last year saw no water allocated from Upper Klamath Lake for irrigators in the Klamath Project for the first time in more than a century as water managers struggled to maintain minimum lake levels for C'waam and Koptu, two species endangered native sucker fish.
That also meant no additional water was available to send as "flushing flows" for juvenile coho salmon downstream, leaving them vulnerable to a fish-killing parasite known as C. shasta that thrives in warmer conditions.
"The drought is of proportions, length and duration that I don't think anyone was aware of or feared when many of the laws we're now dealing with were crafted," Bentz said. "Last year was bad. This year, apparently, sadly, is going to be perhaps worse."
Amy Cordalis, counsel for the Yurok Tribe in Northern California, said just 1-3% of the Klamath River's iconic and once-abundant salmon runs remain, thanks to unsustainable water usage in the basin that has brought the aquatic ecosystem to its knees.
"If these flows were reduced any further, the Klamath River would be under threat of ecological collapse," she said. "We must ask ourselves what is sustainable, and let go of what no longer serves us ... People in the basin cannot thrive until the ecosystem is restored."
Joe Davis, chairman of the Hoopa Valley Tribe, said protecting fish is critical to the tribe's way of life.
"To have a meaningful opportunity to heal the Klamath Basin, numerous federal agencies need to provide not only funding but leadership in consultation with tribal governments to plan comprehensive and basin-wide management," Davis stated in his written testimony.
Agriculture is similarly suffering deep cuts without water to grow crops and livestock.
Tricia Hill, a fifth-generation potato farmer based in Malin, Ore., said the agricultural community feels targeted by policies that culminated in last year's complete shutdown of the A Canal within the Klamath Project — serving 175,000 acres of irrigated farmland.
Without water flowing through the Klamath Project, Hill said, the Lower Klamath and Tule Lake national wildlife refuges also went dry, affecting migratory birds along the Pacific Flyway. Irrigators instead relied on limited groundwater supplies, which were both costly to pump and caused hundreds of domestic wells to run dry.
"My community and the environment is being destroyed to no gain for anyone," Hill said.
Though Hill said farmers were appreciative of $30 million in drought aid from the Bureau of Reclamation and USDA, "the simple truth is we need water to survive."
"If this need is not satisfied, we will soon cease to exist," she said.
Geri Byrne, chairwoman of the Modoc County Board of Supervisors, said the Klamath Project's zero-water allocation resulted in the failure of more than 300 domestic wells in Klamath County alone and is likely double that number when California's dry wells are factored in.
"We need a lifeline," Byrne said. "Our constituents cannot sustain our economy without water."
Steve Guertin, deputy director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, pointed to a several projects going forward that he said will help provide relief to the basin.
First, removal of four dams along the lower Klamath River is slated to begin next year, reconnecting 400 miles of salmon spawning habitat. It is the largest dam removal proposal in U.S. history, with a projected price tag of $450 million.
In a significant milestone, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released a draft environmental impact statement for the project on Feb. 25. The 989-page document outlines conditions and alternatives for dam removal to go forward.
Another $162 million was also set aside in the bipartisan infrastructure bill to pay for environmental restoration in the Klamath Basin, or $32 million each year through 2026.
Guertin said the first round of proposals is expected to go out later this year, and "represents a down payment on a brighter future for the Klamath Basin."
"We're working closely with agriculture, irrigation districts and others to ensure they are part of this long-term solution," he said. "It's all striving to reach that elusive balance."