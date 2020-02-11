The Ross Ragland Theater was transported to the early 1900’s Sunday afternoon as people celebrated 100 years of women’s right to vote at an event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Klamath County.
LWV members donned period wear from the time and sashes proclaiming the cause of women’s suffrage and the walls of the theater’s lobby showcased photos from the movement along with political issues affecting votes, such as climate change, free speech and gun control.
Speakers from across the community shared insights into the value of women’s rights, including the right to vote. First up was Klamath Community College President Robert Gutierrez who told the audience of his mother’s struggle to gain respect of men as she took the family business into her own hands and fought to become something rare for the time: a female semi-truck driver.
“A woman driving a semi — this was in the 1960’s. A rare sight even today, can you imagine back then? My mother persisted and overcame those invisible barriers, and, along with my father, created a successful business. The 19th amendment was a historic legislation, however invisible barriers across numerous professions and settings are still with us today.”
Gutierrez concluded with a challenge to the men of the community.
“I challenge you to recognize these invisible barriers exist for women and to work to promote equality in your personal and professional lives. And women, despite the barriers, invisible and otherwise, don’t give up.”
Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris highlighted the organization behind the event, the League of Women Voters.
“I want to take this opportunity publicly to thank the League of Women Voters for helping change who decides, and therefore changing what is decided,” she said.
Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall took the podium next to speak about women in politics, dressed in the fashion of the early 1900’s, including a sash of her own.
“It is vital to have women’s perspective when dealing with issues. Women want relationships built on trust. They are inclusive and value a methodical approach that focuses on win/wins in conflict resolution,” Mayor Westfall said. “I am inspired by the women in this community. We owe a great debt to the powerful women of the past century and the influence of leaders of today.”
The Linkville Players and volunteers illustrated for those in attendance what the women of the time had to go through to get the right that so many people now take for granted.
With actors playing the parts of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a leading suffragette, Thomas Jefferson and Woodrow Wilson, members of the LWV and students from Eagle Ridge and Klamath Union High Schools marched across the stage with picket signs. The picketers were pushed around, spat on and arrested for their protests. Actors even portrayed holding one suffragette down in a chair and force feeding her with a tube.
An Oregon Public Broadcasting film looked at Oregon’s women’s suffrage movement, entitled “The Suffragists.” The film reiterated the conditions the actors portrayed and touched on Klamath’s influence in granting women the right to vote in 1912, eight years prior to national women’s suffrage.
Executive Director of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Heather Tramp spoke about the value of women’s right to vote, pointing out that women have the voting majority, since there is a slightly higher percentage of women versus men in the United States.
The event closed with another film, this one entitled “Suppressed-the Fight to Vote” and told the story of voter suppression across the country, but particularly in Georgia. It detailed the ways in which states create voter suppression by doing things like closing polling stations, purging voter registration and not having enough equipment so that people must wait in line for upwards of three hours to vote, costing people time and money.
With the 100th anniversary of the right for women to vote falling on an election year, voter registration was available in the lobby for those wishing to register or even update addresses or party affiliations.