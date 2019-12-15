Stepping into an exhibit hall at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, visitors were transported to a Dr. Seuss-style Whoville for a pancake breakfast and photos at Santa’s workshop. Even more characters from Whoville walked around with the Cindy Lou hairstyle and the Grinch even made appearances.
To ring in the holiday season, the Department of Human Services held its annual Breakfast with Santa for foster families and, this year, had a second session open to the public. All of the proceeds from the $10 per person ticket price will go toward DHS’s 2020 events for foster families.
The 235 spots for the public session sold out well before Saturday.
The event also expanded to the fairgrounds this year after previously occupying the Scottish Rite Temple for more than 10 years.
Anna D’Olivo, with DHS, said they’d been talking about expanding to a new location for the past few years since they’d been outgrowing the temple’s space, and this year they finally did it.
With 50 foster families slated to attend, the room filled up right away when doors opened at 8 a.m. and stayed consistently busy.
Nibbley’s Café catered the pancakes and hot chocolate, along with coffee from Dutch Bros. Coffee.
When families were done with their pancakes, they could get photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and receive a gift from Toys 4 Tots on their way out.
DHS employees spent hours decking out the exhibit hall Friday with several Christmas trees, including a huge one in the middle that almost touched the ceiling, and Whoville décor. Tables were stacked with presents balancing precariously as they might have in the Dr. Seuss classic. D’Olivo said the prep work was “worth it.”
Tanner Hodder brought her three kids out again after coming last year.
“It’s awesome they did the Grinch this year,” she said.
While they kids were having fun, the real test would be the photos with Santa. Hodder said her 2-and-a-half-year-old isn’t a fan of Santa, but her 7-year-old and 3-month-old don’t mind him.
Danny Johnston made it out with his three kids this year while his wife worked the event. The boys fled the table once the Grinch appeared. Johnston said the boys like to tell Santa stories and the pancakes are a bonus.
After an “overwhelmingly successful” expansion this year, D’Olivo said she hopes they only continue to grow and spread more holiday cheer.
She said the best part is looking around and watching the kids have fun.
“Just to see their smiling faces, the kids light up when they see Santa, that’s what we do this for,” she said. “You can definitely feel the holiday spirit.”