Gillian Bradley was sentenced last week to five years in prison, with credit for time served, after she pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence in connection with a November 2019 shooting that left two people dead and one injured.
Judge Dan Bunch dismissed charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder as a part of a plea deal in which Bradley pleaded guilty to the other four charges.
Bradley, 23, was arrested Nov. 20, 2019 after a 12:45 a.m. shooting at Fairview Park on Worden Street. According to the probable cause statement in the case, Bradley conspired with Christopher Gregory to confront Donald Cheatham Jr. and Sean Brazil-Gates at the park that night. After an altercation, the pair opened fire, killing Cheatham, 43, and injuring Gates, 28. Gregory, 31, was also shot and killed.
The document also stated that Bradley had tried to hide a rifle and a handgun in the bark at the playground before police arrived.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said the charges Bradley was convicted of represent her involvement in the shooting that night.
She said it was Gregory, not Bradley, who shot and killed Cheatham. Gregory was later killed, but it was not clear by whom.
“Sadly, Mr. Cheatham was a completely innocent party and was caught in the crossfire,” Costello said.