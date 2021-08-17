Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd apologized Tuesday for saying “we should be speaking English to do business in the United States” at a board of commissioners meeting last month.
During the July 27 county commission administrative meeting, Boyd questioned the reason for reclassifying two bilingual county employees. On Tuesday, during a public board of commissioners meeting, Boyd apologized and clarified his previous comments.
“I ran for Klamath County commissioner because I truly want to make a positive impact on the future of the community I love,” Boyd said. “Unfortunately my comments during the recent administrative meeting seemed to have the opposite effect. I regret the way it came across during the meeting and would like to apologize to anyone that I offended.”
Boyd then quoted President Ronald Reagan, before clarifying his stance on language in America.
“The United States has more opportunity than any other country in the world,” he said. “And my position is that people’s best interest is to learn to speak English, the common language of the U.S., as doing so provides more opportunities for them to flourish and prosper.”
After the meeting, Boyd told the Herald and News his original comments came off the wrong way.
“I appeared to come across in the original meeting as harsh and abrasive and that was not my intent,” Boyd said.
