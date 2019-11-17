Descendants of Dr. George Nicholson gathered in Klamath Falls on Wednesday, Nov. 6, for the dedication of a boulder and plaque in his memory. Nicholson purchased about 80 acres of land on Conger Heights in 1978 to preserve the area as open space. The property is now owned by the City of Klamath Falls.
Those participating in the dedication ceremony included Sam Nicholson, Sue (Nicholson) Anderson, Gary Nicholson, Laura Nicholson, Eric Nelson, president of the Klamath Greenways Foundation, John Bellon, city parks superintendent, and Terry Wagstaff, Greenways Foundation treasurer.