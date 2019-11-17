Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Nicholson boulder

A dedication of the Nicholson boulder on the Conger Heights tract took place on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Participating in the dedication are, from left, Sam Nicholson, Sue (Nicholson) Anderson, Gary Nicholson, Mrs. Gary Nicholson, Eric Nelson, John Bellon, Terry Wagstaff.

 Submitted photo

Descendants of Dr. George Nicholson gathered in Klamath Falls on Wednesday, Nov. 6, for the dedication of a boulder and plaque in his memory. Nicholson purchased about 80 acres of land on Conger Heights in 1978 to preserve the area as open space. The property is now owned by the City of Klamath Falls.

Those participating in the dedication ceremony included Sam Nicholson, Sue (Nicholson) Anderson, Gary Nicholson, Laura Nicholson, Eric Nelson, president of the Klamath Greenways Foundation, John Bellon, city parks superintendent, and Terry Wagstaff, Greenways Foundation treasurer.

Tags