Kicking off a monthly series of forums intended to help regional filmmakers, actors, and film fans; a Klamath Falls-raised filmmaker will be virtually joining February’s Klamath Film meeting for an open dialogue about film on Thursday, Feb. 6, according to a news release.
Skye Borgman is a Klamath Union High School graduate who has carved out a distinct niche in the Los Angeles film industry as a documentary filmmaker under her company, Top Knot Films. A professor of film at the University of Southern California, Borgman’s most recent documentary work, “Abducted in Plain Sight,” garnered numerous accolades and a release on Netflix last year – her first film to reach a major streaming platform. Borgman returned home last year for a special screening of the film and audience question-and-answer session at Pelican Cinemas, presented by Klamath Film.
Borgman will be the featured guest via video chat of Klamath Film’s monthly member meeting for February, held on the first Thursdays of the month at 6 p.m. at the downtown Klamath Falls Waffle Hut, 106 Main St. Borgman is the first of a monthly feature being launched this year in connection with Klamath Film’s meetings, bringing in an expert from various aspects of the film industry in-person or via video chat for an “ask-me-anything” style open forum to discuss various aspects of filmmaking such as acting, directing, producing, writing, lighting, drone use, music composition, editing and more.
The monthly Klamath Film meetings are presented as a networking opportunity for Klamath Film members to discuss projects, offer filmmaking advice, share recent film projects, and plan upcoming Klamath Film-hosted events. While intended for Klamath Film members, the public is welcome to attend. The Klamath Film meeting will take place on Thursday, Feb. 6 starting at 6 p.m., with Borgman’s video chat slated to begin around 7 p.m.
Klamath Film is a 501(c)3 nonprofit aimed at building, promoting and supporting an industry of filmmaking in and around Klamath Falls, while connecting the community to film. The next Klamath Film event will be a special screening of 2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films from the animated and live-action categories on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. at Pelican Cinemas. Tickets for the event are $10.
For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.