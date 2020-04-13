Due to an unfortunate error in the email address listed on an April 1 news release, the Bureau of Reclamation has extended public comment through April 14 on a draft environmental assessment that evaluates a proposed water management approach for the Klamath Project.
Please resubmit comments and/or submit any new comments by end of day on April 14 to klamathbasin@usbr.gov.
The proposed Interim Operations Plan would be in place while Reclamation, NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conduct a longer-term environmental consultation for a new water management plan.
The longer-term consultation process is expected to culminate in coordinated biological opinions from NOAA and USFWS by the fall of 2022 with transition to the new water management plan anticipated in spring of 2023.
The draft EA is available at www.usbr.gov/mp/nepa/nepa_project_details.php?Project_ID=42926.
If you previously submitted comments to a different email address, please resubmit to klamathbasin@usbr.gov. All comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. PDT on April 14, 2020.
For additional information contact Laura Williams at ljwilliams@usbr.gov or 541-880-2581.