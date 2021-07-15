Bootleg Fire continues to grow, tests fire crews

Jamie Knight, a public information officer for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said there are a couple of different ways that fire crews utilize aircraft on incidents such as the Bootleg Fire.
Knight said that typically helicopters are used to dump water directly on a fire.
“Helicopters are primarily used to provide an immediate source of water to cool hotspots and to support firefighters,” Knight said.
The choppers are a way of delivering relief to areas that don’t yet have hose lines plumbed into the area, Knight said.
Aircraft can also be used for aerial observations — helping fire crews have the best information possible when deciding where to direct their resources.
Knight said crews on the Bootleg Fire have the capability to request air tankers if operation personnel determine it is necessary. There is a fairly small number of air tankers nationwide, so the aircrafts are used sparingly.
Knight said many of the air tankers are national resources, and can be dispatched anywhere in the country.
Air tankers are not actually used to extinguish fires, Knight pointed out, but they are typically used to lay a path of fire retardant chemicals necessary to stop the forward progression of the fire.
Smaller single engine air tankers, such as the Air Tractor AT-802, are currently being on the Bootleg Fire to drop retardant.
“They (air tankers) are a tool with a specific purpose,” Knight said. “If our operation personnel determined that it was needed they would request one.”
As of Thursday evening, there more than 1,700 personnel working the fire, including three hotshot crews, six initial attack crews, 10 type II crews, 10 helicopters, 6 bulldozers, 83 engines and 25 water tenders.
Jet fuel crisis averted
The Lake County Airport had been out of jet fuel since July 11 according to press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night.
Several surrounding airports also ran out of Jet A fuel and turned to the Lake County Airport for support.
The airport manager placed an order for fuel on July 5, but due to a national shortage, the Lake County Airport was unable to receive a new fuel delivery until Wednesday.
A total of 3,500 gallons of Jet A was delivered Wednesday to Klamath Falls, and was later brought to Lakeview. Phillips 66, the county’s regular supplier, will bring an additional 8,500 gallons of Jet A fuel on Friday. Lake County is not anticipating any further supply chain shortages.
“As of this moment we are fully operational,” Knight said. “We were not shut down because of these shortages but we were reaching critical shortages. It did not cause any grounding of aircrafts or anything like that,” she said.
Knight attributed the fuel shortage to the increased demand for aviation resources in the firefighting world and the large increase in commercial air traffic. During the pandemic, production levels dropped as demand dropped.
“Now across the board more people are traveling so there is more commercial air traffic and it takes a while for supply to catch up with demand,” Knight added.
What exactly are those big clouds?
Jay Stockton, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Medford, said that throughout the weekend, the Klamath Basin should not expect a break from the hot, dry, windy weather that has been fueling the Bootleg Fire for more than a week.
Although it is forecast to get a bit cooler Friday it will warm back up over the weekend, Stockton said.
The low humidity and wind promotes fire growth, as has been seen for the past week as crews continue to battle the Bootleg Fire.
The Bootleg Fire is what is called a plume dominated fire, meaning that there is a lot of vertical extension in the smoke cloud, creating what is known as pyrocumulous cloud.
Stockton pointed out that the pyrocumulous cloud that can be seen from a distance when looking to the northeast from Klamath Falls, usually pops up in the afternoon and evenings.
“It can form any time, but in this particular case it is most likely to occur in the afternoon and evening,” Stockton said.
The pyrocumulous cloud, Stockton explained, is a combination of smoke and moisture that rises into the atmosphere becoming cooler and cooler as it rises.
One it gets to a certain level, the moisture begins to condense, forming the pyrocumulous cloud. Sometimes these clouds contain ice, Stockton added.
Firefighters, defensible space help save home
For the past several days, Bill Ganong has been living vicariously through the firefighters protecting his property near the North Fork Sprague River. Ganong said he was in “too much contact” with the structure protection task force — comprised of men and women from the Oregon Coast — who were defending his 276-acre Buck Camp Ranch on Monday, he said.
“It’s really been an emotional roller coaster and I’m really appreciative of what they did,” Ganong said, his voice crackling with emotion over the phone.
In preparation for the fire, crews built fire lines around Ganong’s cabin and four other nearby residences. They set up hose lines to keep water pumping on the houses and held their ground, he said.
When the Bootleg barreled toward the property from a nearby hill, crews lit a back fire that met the encroaching flames on the hillside, sucking the energy out of it, Ganong said. The fire eventually burned through their property, but with less energy, torching the forest floor but not leaping up trees.
Tuesday morning, Ganong was allowed to visit briefly. A new fire crew, who told Ganong they were “beach firefighters” from Southern California, were chasing smoke in the area. Although the ground was charred, the nearby ponderosa pines were green and alive. Ganong found his cabin — which he and his family have shared for decades — undamaged.
Ganong said the firefighter efforts were crucial to save the property, but he also said years of forest management work he and his family have done in the area, in consultation with the Oregon Department of Forestry, made the property more defensible.
Over the years, Ganong said he has secured federal grants available to private landowners via the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service that helped him pay for machine and diesel costs related to removing Juniper and thinning his family’s forest generally. ODF foresters have been happy to consult with him, he said.
“If we hadn’t done all that work, the fire would’ve been so hot, it would’ve all been gone,” Ganong said, adding that he encouraged rural landowners to take advantage of the forest management resources available to them.
Emergency housing
Kelley Minty Morris, chair of the Klamath County Board of Commissioners said the county has opened rooms at the former Oregon Motel 8 to Red Cross volunteers, emergency workers and sheriff’s deputies from other parts of the state who responded to the emergency.
The county now owns the motel and the adjacent RV park, which it purchased as part of a statewide initiative known as Project Turnkey. Emergencies like the Bootleg Fire are why they did so, Minty Morris said.
Minty Morris said the county was told Saturday evening that the Red Cross members would be arriving, but evacuations had left no hotel rooms available in town.
While the transitional housing project hasn’t officially started, Minty Morris said the county was able to provide about 10 rooms for Red Cross members, and four to five rooms for out-of-area law enforcement who are in county to assist.
“Even though we haven't formally opened the space, we quickly got that together and available,” Minty Morris added. “Having this resource was just a major sigh of relief for everyone.”
Smoke
According to the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, smoke continues to accumulate and circulate over communities in the area surrounding the Bootleg Fire.
The smoke will continue to substantially impact air quality in areas south and southeast of the fire, especially the Sprague River Valley, which has an air quality designated as “extremely unhealthy”, which means everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.
Similar fire behavior and persistent weather patterns will likely bring the same conditions to the area tomorrow. Low-lying areas should expect an increase in smoke, especially overnight.
Grab-and-go lunches for youth
The Klamath County School District will provide a free tri-tip lunch to the community, and will offer additional grab-and-go meals to youth during the fire emergency.
The lunch will go from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 at the Antler Bar and Grill in Bly, which has been opened to Bootleg Fire evacuees.
The food was donated by Roosters Steak & Chop House in Klamath Falls.
For as long as emergency evacuations remain in place, the school district is expanding its grab-and-go free meal program for youth ages one to 18. A week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches will be available for pickup on Thursday during the luncheon, the district said in a release Wednesday.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.