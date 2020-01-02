For many of us, Oregon is two states — one dominated by the vastly greater populations in Portland and the Willamette Valley, the rainy side that non-Oregonians think is Oregon. Tell someone from another state that you live in Oregon and they’ll likely make a comment like, “How do deal with all the rain?”
A new book, “The Other Oregon: People, Environment, and History East of the Cascades,” by Thomas Cox, is a thoughtful examination of the ever-widening schism between rural and urban Oregon. As Cox asks, “Is there still an Eastern Oregon, a self-defined land with its own pride of identity?” And answers, “… to me it seems clear there was and is an Eastern Oregon, a place shaped by both what it has been and what it is, a place self-consciously distinct from the rest of the state.”
In a time when critics lambaste ranchers and farmers as self-serving and intentionally destructive of the environment, it’s a pleasure to see a different point of view. As Cox explains, most who settled in the drier two-thirds of the state were seeking “a sufficiency of wealth to allow them to live a comfortable life …. They had come in the restless quest for a better life that characterized much of America’s frontier experience and would have been appalled at the idea they were pawns of city folk – bankers, industrialists, and their ilk – from who they felt distanced and whom they often despised.”
In another section Cox writes, “Raising cattle on the high plains of eastern Oregon rewarded quiet, self-reliant behavior. Working alone or in groups focused on shared, understood goals ….”
But “Other Oregon” isn’t simply a tribute to Eastern Oregon — a region that includes 17 counties and two time zones in a region of emphatically different landscapes — and its people. While examining mistakes involving the treatment of Native Americans, to the then unknown impacts of overgrazing, Cox notes the relationship between people and the land has evolved: “Where regional economies were once built largely on exploiting, extracting and exporting natural resources, a more sophisticated, thoughtful and sustainable approach to land management is now beginning to take hold.”
As examples, he tells about ranchers Patrick Dale “Doc” and Connie Hatfield, who created Oregon Natural Beef, and cooperative efforts by conservation and ranching groups to devise protections for areas like Steens Mountain and transfer former Gilchrist Lumber lands in creating the Gilchrist State Forest. Cox also tells about the ongoing battle involving massively excessive populations of “wild” horses and efforts by the relatively new Beatys Butte Wild Horse Gather, Fertility Control and Training Center, which works with the Bureau of Land Management to tame, train and make feral horses more adoptable.
“Other Oregon” likewise examines the impacts in Bend and elsewhere on changes created by tourism and recreation that draws “visitors interested in the outdoors and the romance of the range country rather than those who make their living from the land.” In places like Bend, Cox observes, “Incomers erected a built environment in the name of back to nature, but could hardly call it tied to the land; nature was simply the setting.” He uses the example of northern Lake County’s Christmas Valley, which its developer promoted with fanciful images and street names – “Mistletoe Road, Candy Lane, Vixen Street – to entice buyers, mostly naïve Californians.”
More? Much more: the mistreatment of Klamath Indians through the Klamath Termination Act: influential archaeological studies by Carrol Howe and Luther Cressman; the impact of roads and railroads; conflicts between sheepmen and ranchers; the creation of national wildlife refuges at Hart Mountain, Lower Klamath and Malheur lakes; battles over limited water supplies, including the Klamath Project; cooperative efforts by the BLM and Gerber family at Klamath County’s Gerber Reservoir region.
As Cox concludes, “the simple fact (is) that there is, as there always has been, an Eastern Oregon separate and distinct from the lands that surround it. It is a construct not only of physical realty, but also of human perception and emotion. It is a land dear to the hearts of many who live there.”
“The Other Oregon: People, Environment, and History East of the Cascades,” Thomas R. Cox, Oregon State University Press, $29.95.
‘A Generous Nature’
Mary Cottrell Houle tells stories of people whose natures have been shaped by Oregon, and how they helped shape Oregon’s natural and wild places in the aptly titled, “A Generous Nature: Lives Transformed by Oregon.”
It’s a feel-good collection of feel-good profiles about people who helped develop and defend the state’s land use laws, create and preserve Portland’s amazing Forest Park, and others who’ve used land trusts to preserve and protect extensive land holdings from development. As she writes in her introduction, “This book is a love song to Oregon.”
While the focus is on Portland and the Willamette Valley, Houle includes essays on efforts to protect places like the Eagle Cap Wilderness, Columbia River Gorge and, closer to home, keeping the Metolius and Rogue rivers free flowing. As Jeanne Ray, one of those profiled, explains of Oregonians, “We are different from other places. Oregonians have a sense of wanting to protect what we have because there is so much beauty. We have a history of defending our resources. We have a tradition of citizen involvement. To me that is a part of Oregon.”
There are sections where some Eastern Oregon people might take umbrage, especially in the overly flattering essay about former Gov. Barbara Roberts, who is described as almost saintly. Roberts doesn’t have that history for many people who live east of the Cascades, a woman who as governor depreciatingly chided people in rural Oregon to move to western Oregon’s cities.
Although it’s an interesting, inspiring and sometimes proudly self-congratulatory book, the difference between “A Generous Nature” and “The Other Oregon” is obvious. The former is written by an author who, by the standards of many people living in Eastern Oregon, is from the “other” Oregon.
“A Generous Nature: Lives Transformed by Oregon,” by Marcy Cottrell House, Oregon State University Press, $22.95.