The Bookie Joint bookstore at the downtown Klamath County Library will reopen to shoppers on Tuesday, July 7 at 10 a.m., according to a news release.
There are some temporary restrictions in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. The Bookie Joint will have reduced open hours. The store will be open from 10 am to 2 pm on Tuesdays and from noon to 4 .m. on Saturdays. Masks are required for entry. Only four shoppers will be allowed in the store at a time. You can only enter and exit the shop through the outdoor entrance on South Third Street. This does mean that folks who want to visit both the bookstore and the downtown Klamath County Library will have to go around the block to enter the library through the Klamath Avenue entrance. The JO2GO coffee stand inside The Bookie Joint will remain closed until further notice.
For more information call 541-882-8894. For more about the Friends of the Klamath County Library, or to become a member, visit www.klamathlibrary.org/friends.